A Michigan woman is speaking out, heartbroken to hear about the rise of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
That’s because her own fiancé was diagnosed with the disease in 2017, and Pam Dutton says two years later, he’s still recovering.
“This was after he got sick, that was last summer,” Pam explained. “He still has a hard time with names, but he always did have a hard time with names.”
Pages filled with pictures of family and names that Michael McCulloch can’t always grasp.
“Jeeze, he was in there, in intensive care for three weeks.”
Pam said Michael was diagnosed with EEE two years ago, causing seizures and memory loss.
“He couldn’t pick up the pen and tell me what the name of it, silverware, he didn’t know the spoon, the fork, he couldn’t tell you the name of it.”
Pam says Michael continues to go to speech and physical therapy multiple times a week.
At home, he uses word searches and flashcards to help his memory. She says his improvement has been amazing.
But the journey hasn’t been easy.
“I love him so much. I don’t want to see him hurt. I don’t want to see him go through all this,” Pam said.
But through the pain, Pam says he’s hopeful her fiancé will get better.
“I think someday it will happen. I don’t know when, but someday I think it will happen.”
Pam says it’s scary to hear about the rise in EEE cases, she wants families touched by the disease to stay hopeful and know they are not alone.
