Four Michigan Kroger employees have died from COVID-19.
The employees worked at the stores located at 425 N. Center in Northville, 3125 John R in Troy, 16919 Kercheval in Grosse Pointe, and 30935 5 Mile Road in Livonia.
President of the Kroger Co. of Michigan, Ken DeLuca, issued the following statement:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of four Kroger family members who worked at our stores in Northville (425 North Center), Troy (3125 John R), Grosse Pointe (16919 Kercheval), and Livonia (30935 5 Mile Rd), Michigan. We are mourning along with their families during this extraordinarily difficult time.
We are coordinating with local health departments and taking steps to support and safeguard our associates and customers. We are making mental health and grief counselors available to support our associates. We continue to employ rigorous sanitation and physical distancing procedures in all of our facilities."
DeLuca also mentioned the company is taking the following additional steps to protect its employees and customers:
- Enhancing our daily sanitation practices, including increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.
- Encouraging our associates to wear masks and gloves if they wish to do so.
- Installing plexiglass partitions at check lane, pharmacy and Starbucks locations to further limit close interpersonal contact between associates and customers during this time.
- Adding floor decals and signage to promote safe physical distancing. This includes One-Way aisles.
- Adopting limits to the number of customers entering our stores at one time.
Meijer also announced its first team members have died as a result of complications due to COVID-19.
"Out of respect for the team members and their families, we will not share any additional details and ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time," a spokesperson for Meijer said. "Our team members are the heart of our stores. Every member of our team is a member of the Meijer family and this loss is deeply felt by all of us, especially those at the impacted stores. We share our profound condolences with the team members’ families and friends as they process this loss during these extraordinarily difficult times."
Meijer said it has communicated this information to its employees at the affected stores. The company is providing crisis counseling to those who may need it.
"We continue to follow detailed cleaning and screening protocols to ensure our stores are as safe as possible for our team members and customers," a spokesperson for the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.