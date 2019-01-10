Two men were arrested after officials said they helped traffic more than 400 pounds of methamphetamines, including crystal methamphetamine (ICE), from California to Michigan.
As part of a 6-month-long investigation, the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) learned that on Jan. 8 another shipment was in route to Kalamazoo.
Lt. Jim Lass who works with SWET said Illinois State Police happened to stop the vehicle before it got to Michigan, and found the 27 pounds of ICE hidden inside.
“They contacted SWET and said hey, would you like to try to deliver this? The people who are driving the car are being cooperative. It was coming to Kalamazoo. We said, yep, absolutely we would like to get the people who were trying to get this.”
Afterwards, Andre and Tyrone Hollin were arrested at a house on the 400 block of Reed Street in Kalamazoo. Investigators said the two are brothers.
CBS affiliate WWMT reports that investigators said the illegal drugs were sent through the mail and other modes of delivery between the two states.
