President Donald Trump approved an extension for the Michigan National Guard to continue efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan until Aug. 21.
The extension comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump on May 27 urging him to extend their deployment.
“The Michigan National Guard has been instrumental in our efforts to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to play a vital role as we slowly and safely reopen our economy,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We need to keep working to expand testing and this extension will ensure we can continue to ramp up testing throughout the state. Moving too fast without the tests we need could put Michigan at risk of a second wave of infections.”
Whitmer said the Michigan National Guard has played a critical role in flattening the COVID-19 curve in the state.
They’ve distributed personal protective equipment, food, and medical supplies as well as provide warehousing support, disinfecting public spaces, and assisted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with testing.
The extension also means that many Guard members will qualify for federal retirement and education benefits made available under the GI Bill.
With the extension, some Guard members would not have been eligible to receive the benefits, according to Gov. Whitmer’s office.
“The Michigan National Guard looks forward to continuing its work with Governor Whitmer in our state’s response to COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “This approval allows Michigan National Guard members to continue to serve our communities and protect Michigan families.”
