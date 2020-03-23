Michigan officials are asking for help tracking down an escaped inmate.
Jeffrey A. Markby got away from the Montmorency County Jail on Sunday, March 22 at around 7:27 p.m.
Markby is 34, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’7”, weighs around 165 pounds and has tattoos on most of his body.
He is believed to be injured and bleeding.
If you see him, don’t approach him, but call 911 or 989-785-4238 and selection option 1.
