For some Michiganders it’s the first snowfall of the season, and that can mean having to re-learn how to navigate the slick roads.
Here in Mid-Michigan we’ve had multiple accidents already today, and that appears to be a common theme across the state.
But in Grand Traverse County, they’re having a bit of fun, with an old-school rap, welcoming back the winter driving season.
Editor’s note: While reading this, set it to the beat of Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
This is a story all about how some cars got flipped turned upside down. We'd like to take a minute just sit right there, because people start crashing when the snow fills the air.
In Grand Traverse County, born and raised, in the snow belt is where we spent most of our days. Shivering', freezin', being all cool--shoveling the snow just before school. When a couple of cars, they were up to no good, started speeding fast thru my neighborhood. They got into one little spin, and the drivers got scared, the next thing you know they're flying thru mid-air.
911 lines started ringing and the witnesses were clear, they were going too fast, and the tires were bare. We'd like to say this crash was rare, but we thought naw, forget it, they're everywhere!!!
Cops pulled up to the crash not a moment too late, and said to dispatch "hey radio--send a wrecker"
Said at my partner, winter's actually here!
We're ready on the phones, but please drive with care.
