Michigan police are investigating after someone appeared during a high school classroom zoom and pointed a gun at their own head.
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said it happened during a zoom classroom meeting at Godfrey-Lee High School.
The unidentified person, who appeared in a disguise, showed a gun, and pointed it at their head. The teacher was able to remove the person from the meeting.
Police said the initial investigation indicates that the IP address for the suspect was from out of state.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.