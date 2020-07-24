A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a three-week-old baby.
Officer Cameron Maciejewski of the Sterling Heights Police Department got a heart stopping call of a baby in distress.
"I was about a mile away from the house. I was right around the corner on the call, when the call came out. And the only information I got from our dispatch was there's an infant not breathing, and everyone is screaming in the background," said Officer Cameron Maciejewski.
Dash cam video picks up the next, very tense, moments.
Officer Cameron Maciejewski: "I was checking the baby's mouth to see if I see anything didn't see anything and then next thing after that is trying to do some back blows to dislodge whatever might be deeper down in the baby's airway and that I gave her I think three back blows and that third one I heard a faint cry," Officer Maciejewski recalled.
Even before the ambulance could arrive, the baby was breathing on her own.
"It was a sigh of relief. I think I actually before I spoke into my radio, I took one a deep breath and put out over the air, that baby's crying which brings joy to everyone but that was a definitely a giant sigh of relief," Maciejewski said.
The officer’s chief couldn’t be prouder of his young officer.
"You know what was going on and the emotion in that moment and anyone that has a child, any mother on the planet that watches that video, any family, you can just feel the pain, the confusion, the worry, it's all there in a moment, you know, those two or three minutes? Very powerful," said Chief Dale Dwojakowski."I've been a police officer for 25 years. The last couple months have been brutal, not just for me, but every cop in the United States. What a lot of people don't see is what we do every single day. Our guys do great police work including saving lives!"
Maciejewski got to meet the infant and family as they thanked the officer for his calm under pressure. And while policed officers from around the world have reached out to say good job, Maciejewski got the seal of approval from his hero. The man who made him want to be a police officer, his dad, who also served as a police officer for 20 years.
"And he said, usually it's the dad that's the hero to the son but today, you're my hero. It hits home. It really does. It pulls on the heartstrings. Because I, I'm a human just like everyone else in this world," Maciejewski said.
