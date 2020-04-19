Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) and Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus led a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), along with other members of Michigan’s congressional delegation, expressing concern that Michigan ranks in the bottom third of states when it comes to small businesses being able to access emergency loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.
Officials said despite having one of the highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and the second-most filed unemployment claims in the nation, MI is still at the bottom.
The letter states that Michigan currently ranks fifth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and ranks second when it comes to the number of unemployment claims filed during the pandemic.
Michigan ranks 35th when it comes to small business loans from the SBA, based on eligible payroll in the state, according to the letter.
“As members of Michigan’s congressional delegation, we write to express concern that our state, despite being one of the hardest-hit states in this pandemic, currently ranks in the bottom third of states receiving small business loans under the PPP compared to the number of businesses that are eligible,” the members wrote.
In addition to Congressman Kildee, the letter was signed by Michigan U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, as well as Representatives Brenda Lawrence (MI-14), Debbie Dingell (MI-12), Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Elissa Slotkin (MI-08), Andy Levin (MI-09) and Haley Stevens (MI-11).
To read the full letter, click here.
