After a fight broke out, officials at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in Kincheloe say they have regained control of a housing unit.
Staff, along with members of the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) Emergency Response Team, reported a three-prisoner fight at 10:24 p.m. Sunday in a level two housing unit.
Officers deployed a taser on one of the prisoners involved in the fight, and that prisoner was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
After the ambulance left, prisoners in the unit left their cells and approached the officer station and the officers were able to exit safely, MDOC officials report.
Just before 4 a.m. Monday, facility staff and ERT members moved into the unit and secured all prisoners in their cells.
The inmate who was hospitalized was medically cleared and later discharged back into MDOC custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.