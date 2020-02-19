A new investigation has opened regarding the death of 62-year-old Arnoul Jaros.
Jaros was found dead inside his Freeland home on Saturday, Feb. 15.
After an autopsy, police determined he died of hypothermia.
Police in Tittabawassee Township turned the case over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, which decided no criminal investigation was needed.
The Michigan Public Service Commission is opening up an investigation into Consumers Energy.
Consumers Energy shut off the power and gas at Jaros’s home last summer due to nonpayment.
“Our investigation will look into whether there were any violations of either customer shutoff protections or billing practices, rules that are written into state statute,” said Matt Helms, public information officer, Michigan Public Service Commission.
Helms said their job is to make sure certain protections over medical or weather-related conditions were followed before Consumers Energy cut the power off to Jaros’s residence.
“Things like proper notifications and giving customers ample time to try and pay and get caught up on their bills before they are shut-off,” Helms said.
TV5 reached out to Consumers Energy for a comment and received the following statement:
“Consumers Energy is assisting the MPSC in their inquiries regarding this matter. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family.”
Consumers Energy previously told TV5 that Jaros’s bill was paid in full later that summer but said they were never contacted after payment to restore the utilities.
If you or a loved one are having trouble paying energy bills, you are asked to call 211, which provides various amounts of resources.
