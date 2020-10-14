Oh deer…or bear, or racoon. A new report from State Farm says Michigan ranks #2 in the country for vehicle collisions with animals.
Based on claims data and industry estimates, State Farm estimates 1 in 54 Michigan drivers had a run-in with an animal on the road—the 5th highest rate in the nation—with more than 70 percent of those collisions involving deer.
According to the report, we’re heading into the peak time for those crashes. October was the second highest month for animal collisions. November is the top month, with December coming in third.
Deer mating season, hunting season, foraging before winter, and changing light conditions all play a part in the increased collisions this time of year.
So, who was number one? Pennsylvania claimed that dubious honor, seeing 175,000 animal collisions. West Virginia had the highest rate of collisions, at 1 in 37 drivers. Hawaii had the fewest collisions, with only 1,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.