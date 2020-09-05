The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will hold its first convening on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Sept. 18.
The meeting brings together the 13 randomly selected commissioners charged with redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
“September 17 and 18 will be historic days for Michigan when for the first time ever a group of 13 citizens with balanced political affiliations will first come together to begin their work to make our elections more fair and every Michigander’s vote more powerful,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters made history when they created the commission by amending the constitution in 2018, and now their vision is coming to fruition.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioners will meet virtually from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days.
Benson said the 13 commissioners were selected randomly from the nearly 10,000 Michigan residents who applied to serve. Four of them affiliate with the republican party, four with the democratic party, and five do not affiliate with either major party.
Using census data and public input, Benson said they will redraw Michigan’s congressional and legislative election districts ahead of the 2022 elections.
The meetings will be live-streamed.
Benson said directions to view the live stream will be released closer to the meeting date. Interested residents can also stay tuned by following @redistrictingmi on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
For more information on the commission and the application process, click here.
