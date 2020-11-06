Some homeowners in Grosse Pointe are receiving anonymous letters that have them concerned.
“It’s extremely weird. It kind of freaks me out,” said Nathan Foondle.
Last week he got a letter with no return address. The anonymous writer expressed their opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it hateful, violent, and they included websites that support their own opinion.
“I believe it is false media,” Foondle said.
The letter goes on to say there isn’t systemic racism in America, and that the resident should remove the sign. It was signed a concerned neighbor.
Nathan posted the letter on social media. As it turned out, many folks in the area with a Black Lives Matter sign received the same letter.
“Really singled out families,” Foondle commented.
“We believe in the Black Lives Matter. We believe in equality for all people,” said David Bush who lives next door to Foondle and also received the anonymous letter.
Bush has a Black Lives Matter flag outside of his home. “Sending a letter in this regard feels like an intimidation tactic, rather than an attempt to get to know someone and get to understand their views.”
Some people who didn't go on camera and received the letter told local media they believe the writer of the letter is a judgmental racist trying to intimidate people.
“It makes me feel better that I wasn’t the only person,” said Amy Krauss, who also has a Black Lives Matter sign and received the letter the night before election day. At first, she was concerned because it felt threatening.
“Clearly, they’ve been in front of my house and they might be a well-meaning person, just a little misguided. I’m not sure. But the fact is, I don’t know,” Krauss said.
All of the people local media spoke to did not file a police report. But some did say they made a complaint to the U. S. Postal Service, since the letter was mailed. They all say a conversation is the best way to express opinions, not a letter like this.
“I will talk to you. I have no problem talking to you,” Foondle said.
Many of the people local media talked to said not only will they be leaving their sign up, but it made their support for the moment even stronger.
