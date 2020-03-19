Henry Ford Health System announced the state's second confirmed COVID-19 related death on Thursday, March 19.
The patient was 81-years-old and died Wednesday at the Detroit hospital, the hospital said in a press release.
“As we continue to respond aggressively to this pandemic and monitor developments, both around the world and now here in our nation, we knew we would eventually have to make this announcement,” said Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer for Henry Ford Health System. “We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends.”
The first reported death in the state from COVID-19 was announced on March 18.
Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of the Henry Ford Health System, said this is a sobering reminder of how critical it is to prevent the spread of the virus.
"“We must continue to urge our families, friends and neighbors to take the recommended steps to protect ourselves and our most vulnerable patients – namely the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions," Munkarah said.
As of March 18, the health system identified more than two dozen COVID-19 cases across its facilities and expect that number to rise, the hospital said.
