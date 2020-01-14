A custodian at a school in northern Michigan has been arrested in connection with a child porn investigation.
Michigan State Police said Christopher Olsen, 45, was arrested in Alpena on Jan. 10 following a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The investigation stemmed from a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip alleged that Olsen had multiple images and videos containing child sexually abusive material, which included infants, toddlers, adolescents, and teens.
Olsen, a custodian at Alpena All Saints Catholic School, had his home and place of employment searched; and several electronic and storage devices were seized. Officials said they found thousands of suspected child sexually abusive images and videos on those devices.
Olsen has been charged and arraigned on multiple counts of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.