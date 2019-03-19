This is a great idea!
Holt Public Schools, in Ingham County, have added “Stop Arm Cameras” to their school buses.
The cameras will capture high definition images of any vehicle, driver, and license plate which pass the bus while the stop arm and lights are activated.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said it will issue a citation if there is a violation.
The office also posted some steps you could take to keep kids safe:
• Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing
• Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway
• Slow down in or near school and residential areas
• Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area
• Watch for children between parked cars and other objects
