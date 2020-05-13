“Our schools cannot be allowed to go bankrupt,” said David Crim, spokesperson for the Michigan Education Association.
Michigan schools could see tremendous cuts to their funding all due to COVID-19 drastically reducing the state’s budget.
It is a dilemma the Michigan Education Association says needs to be addressed before school starts in the fall.
“They’re planning their budgets now in these school districts. They need to know what funds will be available for the start of the new school year, no matter what form that new school year takes. But they have to have these funds immediately,” Crim said.
Crim said these funding cuts could range anywhere from 25 to 30 percent of a school’s budget, which he believes would cause a huge loss in employment.
“The vast majority of expenditures for schools are staff. Education is a people business. So we would see massive losses of teachers and education support personnel,” Crim said.
However, Crim said on Friday, they plan to have a revenue estimating conference where the governor’s budget office, the House, and the Senate get together to look at what funds are available for education.
Crim said lawmakers need to take action on this right away.
“We’re tired of the platitudes about the children being our future. This is truly the time to prove that,” Crim said.
