A seaplane crashed on a busy Michigan lake, and it was caught on camera.
The incident happened Saturday on Orchard Lake, with cell phone video capturing the crash.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department said the 41-year-old pilot miscalculated the landing and hit three boats.
Several people had minor injuries, and some were taken to the hospital.
Others refused medical treatment.
The pilot, from Redford, was also hurt, but his 29-year-old passenger was not.
Alan Simons lives along the lake and says he’s never heard of a sea plane trying to land there. "Very rare to see a plane land on the lake."
Sources told local media the pilot may have gotten his license three months ago; but might not have the proper seaplane endorsement. Officials have yet to confirm that information.
But for many living nearby, they’re surprised no one was seriously hurt. “That’s the very lucky part of it that because the boats that got hit were at a sandbar at anchor. They weren't able to move a Saturday afternoon in the summer at 5 o'clock in the afternoon on a crowded lake. You are going to put your plane in the close proximity of multiple vessels," said Simons.
