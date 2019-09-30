Kentucky State Police say a semi-truck driver from Michigan has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash.
Police said in a statement that troopers responded Sunday to the crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin County and determined the semi-truck driver hit two passenger vehicles due to distracted driving. The statement says 45-year-old Jerry Elder Jr. of Flint, Michigan, was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Franklin County jail.
Police say the driver of one passenger vehicle, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford, was killed. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash continues.
Online jail records don't say whether Elder has an attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.