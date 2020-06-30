U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) along with U.S. Representative Dan Kildee (MI-05) announced that the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be awarding $419,444 to the Bishop International Airport.
According to officials, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant is supplemented by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the funding will go towards infrastructure improvements including the reconfiguring of an existing taxiway.
“Ensuring safe and reliable air travel continues in Mid-Michigan will enable our communities to remain connected to markets and destinations during this pandemic,” Peters said. “I’m pleased to announce this grant, which will strengthen transportation infrastructure in our state and improve travel safety for Michiganders.”
“Bishop International Airport plays a critical role in economic development in Genesee County and the region,” Stabenow said. “When we invest in Michigan’s airports, we invest in safe and efficient travel.”
“I am proud to help announce this federal grant for Flint Bishop International Airport,” Kildee said. “Our local airports have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. This funding passed as part of the CARES Act will keep mid-Michigan connected to the rest of the United States and the world. I am grateful to frontline workers for continuing to provide quality service to passengers as they travel.”
Officials said the FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards.
According to officials, Michigan will receive over $5.4 million in grant funding to help ensure critical safety and capacity projects continue without financial disruption with funds provided through the CARES Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.