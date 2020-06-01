The Michigan Sheriff’s Association released a statement on Monday, June 1 condemning the actions leading to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
In the statement, the association said the officers have degraded, disparaged, and discredited the profession and broken trust with those they serve.
The association said it was bad policing, and they are deeply distributed by the images.
Click here to read the full statement.
