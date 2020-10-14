A huge break for small businesses could be coming to Michigan.
The state legislature passed a bill on Wednesday, Oct. 14 that would extend unemployment benefits and liability protection during the pandemic.
“I can tell you a week ago, we had no hope of getting these bills done,” said Amanda Fisher, assistant state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Fisher said this legislation could be a life saver for small businesses across the state.
The bill would provide protection from lawsuits over COVID-19 as long as employers follow safety measures such as providing PPE to employees and implement social distancing.
Fisher believes it would lead to other benefits as well.
“Because what’s going to happen with these liability bills is they’re going to be an extra incentive for those employers and businesses to follow those rules,” Fisher said.
The sponsor of the unemployment bill, Senator Ken Horn, said his legislation would ensure people out of work see no interruption in their benefits. It follows an order this spring by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that extended the length of state payments to 26 weeks.
“So if you’re laid off, if you’re worried about your family income, we’re going to do everything we can from our part,” Horn said.
Fisher said restoring the benefit extension to 26 weeks would also keep Michigan in compliance with the federal CARES Act through Dec. 31.
The bills are going to Whitmer for her signature, but more legislation will be required next year.
“These bills do sunset at the end of this year. So we’ll have to revisit this after the election. But at that point, we’re going to know what’ll happen with the federal government,” Fisher said.
