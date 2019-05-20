Two men were taken into custody on the west side of the state, accused of attacking three people with a machete at a soccer game.
CBS affiliate WWMT reports police were called to a park in Bangor in this weekend at around 8:30 p.m. after the friendly game apparently took a bad turn.
WWMT reports that the Bangor police chief said the men became upset with the referees. That’s when one reportedly took out a machete, gave it to the other suspect, who attacked three people.
The three victims had minor injuries.
The police chief also told WWMT that the machete-wielding man tried to attack the ref, but others stopped that from happening.
