The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced new economic assistance for small businesses, early-stage tech companies and communities around Michigan impacted by COVID-19.
“We are committed to leveraging every resource available to us as effectively as we can to support small businesses, entrepreneurs, communities, and workers across the state being negatively affected by this unprecedented outbreak,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The initiatives approved today by the Michigan Strategic Fund will provide much-needed resources for small businesses and early-stage tech companies facing challenges with cash flow and communities working to support and protect their residents.”
MEDC officials said the Northern Initiatives program will provide up to $2 million in loan funds to Northern Initiatives through MEDC’s Capital Access program to be used to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Northern Initiatives, a Community Development Finance Institution regulated by the U.S. Department of Treasury, provides business loans to existing and start-up businesses, primarily in underserved rural markets. Northern Initiatives will use the funds to make micro and small business loans ranging from $5,000 to $250,000 to Michigan’s small businesses in the 73 counties it serves, with an emphasis on women and minority-owned businesses.
MEDC said businesses can use these loans primarily for working capital, acquiring machinery and equipment, and inventory.
“The Northern Initiatives program is yet another step we are taking to ensure that businesses impacted by COVID-19, especially those in geographically disadvantaged areas, receive the support and relief they need to come out on the other side of this crisis successfully,” Burton said.
Businesses interested in applying for a loan, click here. https://northerninitiatives.org/apply-for-a-michigan-small-business-loan/.
The MSF Awardee Relief Initiative program approved authorizes emergency relief to businesses and community projects that have previously received grants, loans, or other forms of economic assistance from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
MEDC said the program would temporarily allow measures such as extended milestone due dates for up to a year, providing up to a year of deferred payments on financing agreements with MSF, and eliminating or reducing job creation requirements with a proportional reduction of the grant award to re-size the project scope.
This program would be available to support any MSF program awardee that is negatively financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
For more information on the MSF Awardee Relief Initiative, click here.
visit https://www.michiganbusiness.org/about-medc/covid19/msf-awardee-relief-initiative/.
MEDC said its board also approved $3 million in Pre-Seed III funds to be administered by Michigan State University Foundation to better support entrepreneurs and tech startups across Michigan over a one year. They said this funding will support the MSU Foundation in engaging with pre-seed stage companies by providing capital support, coaching, assistance with grant funding and more.
