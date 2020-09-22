A controversial Michigan school Superintendent was terminated Monday because of remarks he made about George Floyd.
After four months and seven hours of deliberation, it all boiled down to an overwhelming yes.
The Grand Ledge School Board voting unanimously to terminate embattled Superintendent Brian Metcalf.
Earlier this summer he made comments about the death of George Floyd on social media, which many labeled as victim shaming.
"I think that the statements that Dr. Metcalf made are victim blaming despite uh, his claims and his counsel's claims that they weren't," said concerned citizen Zach Whaley.
Metcalf’s lawyer, Eric Delaporte, defending the comments under the guise of free speech protected by the first amendment.
"He didn't write it perfectly. It was on Facebook at 11:30 at night. Despite that, despite the fact that he was trying to help and not hurt, that he was engaged in protected first amendment activity, this board of education has chosen to violate the law to destroy his reputation, destroy his career, destroy his life," said Delaporte.
Delaporte repeatedly interjected to give his thoughts on the nature of the hearing. "This is nothing but a sham. This is a way to throw him under the bus."
There are four charges the board relied on to establish just cause for their argument for termination: Misconduct, incompetence, inefficiency, and leadership incapacity.
All of which they say Metcalf failed to meet expectations.
"Dr. Metcalf's conduct in the context of the time, place and manner in which the conduct occurred presents a basis for just cause for termination," said Grand Ledge School Board Attorney Lisa Swem.
But the case isn’t over yet. Metcalf and his attorney have filed a separate lawsuit against Grand Ledge Public Schools in Eaton County Circuit Court.
