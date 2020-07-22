“As Americans we should be rooting for the President of the United States regardless if we agree with him or not. Because if he does well it means the whole country is doing well. And it just to me seems like there’s so many people rooting for him to fail,” said Justin Kucera.
Coach Kucera retweeted President Trump’s tweet back on July 9 that said, “Schools must reopen in the fall”. Kucera then added, “I’m done being silent. Donald Trump is our president.”
Then he says he said he was called into two meetings with Walled Lake Consolidated School District’s H.R. and teacher’s union representatives. He said no other subjects were brought up, just his social media.
“And they gave me the choice to resign, or if I didn’t take that option I would be terminated. I had roughly 24 hours to decide,” Kucera said.
The district would not comment on personnel matters, but it said in a statement, in part: “When issues arise there’s a temptation to view items through the lens of our fractured political discourse. Walled Lake encourages students and staff members to engage each other with mutual respect and civility,” Judy Evola, Director of Community Relations.
The fired teacher says the district was worried about community push-back with him now in the center.
“I never brought it into the classroom. And that’s the truth. And students and parents will vouch for me on that,” Kucera said.
The Walled Lake school Facebook page has been flooded with comments. Some were taken down because school officials say they went too far.
“The facts that this type of reaction is happening and even puts the district in that position is crazy,” said Kucera.
