The first person to receive a double-lung transplant after his lungs were irreversibly damaged by vaping is sharing his story.
Daniel Ament, from Grosse Pointe, remembers vaping last September, and then waking up more than a month later after an emergency double lung transplant to save his life.
“I couldn’t talk or move, because my muscles had atrophied. So I didn’t have enough strength to lift up my head,” Daniel recalled.
He and his mother Tammy recalled those harrowing weeks. She said they gave Daniel medicine to forget the 40 days that went by since Daniel first went to the ER until after the lung transplant.
Now he’s speaking out to warn against e-cigarettes.
“I just don’t want this to happen to other people,” Daniel explained.
As strong as his story is, nicotine addiction from vaping is hard to break, even in his own family. His twin brother can’t stop vaping.
“I asked him this morning if he wants to stop and if he wants my help to get help, and he said maybe. But he stopped for awhile but he went back to it,” Tammy said.
Daniel, 17, now takes 20 pills a day and will be on medication for the rest of his life. And his dream of being a Navy Seal is finished.
Today his goal is more modest, to live.
