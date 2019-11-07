Two Michigan teens have been arrested, accused in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the teens, a 17-year-old from Plainwell, and a 19-year-old from Kalamazoo, were charged with seven felony counts connected to the break-ins in Allegan, Barry, and Kalamazoo Counties.
The teens were arrested Tuesday following a chase by a DNR Conservation officer.
It started after Barry County Central Dispatch got several complaints on Tuesday about vehicle break-ins near the Hastings area. A “be on the lookout” was issued for two suspects driving a red Toyota Highlander.
At 5:30 p.m., DNR Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas noticed a vehicle matching that description parked in an area used by hunters. Several unoccupied vehicles also parked in the Barry State Game area had smashed windows.
When Cardenas activated the emergency lights on his DNR patrol truck, the suspects drove off, sparking a chase that exceeded 90 mph. The suspect’s vehicle eventually left the road and landed in a swamp where the suspects jumped out and took off on foot.
Cardenas was able to arrest them after a short foot chase.
Stolen firearms and other items believed to have been taken were found in the vehicle, and a stolen handgun was also found in the swamp after officials said one of the suspects tried to hide it.
A multi-agency investigation continues.
