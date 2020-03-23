Michigan is the top state to smoke marijuana during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a study conducted by a health website with Twitter data.
BodyNutrition.org collected the data using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.
The top marijuana using states during coronavirus outbreak include:
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Texas
- Louisiana
- Hawaii
- Nevada
- Maryland
- Delaware
- New Mexico
- California
The map is based on geotagged Twitter data collected since March 1 by tracking hashtags and tweets using marijuana including phrases like “smoke weed,” “get high,” and other slang terms.
