The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Michiganders with student loans guaranteed by the state will get some help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collection on delinquent Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) student loans, made by a financial institution and serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency, will be halted until Sept. 30.
“College students should not have to worry about defaulting on their monthly loan payments during the continuing, unprecedented public health crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This program will help alleviate a tremendous amount of stress from students with financial hardships as they determine the next steps in completing their education and competing for jobs in the 21st-century workforce.”
The treasury department has stopped all wage garnishments and offsets to pay outstanding FFELP student loans serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency.
Borrowers in repayment agreements will not be penalized if a payment is missed through Sept. 30.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is both a public health emergency and an economic emergency,” said Rachael Eubank, State Treasurer. “If you are encountering financial hardship and cannot pay your state-backed student loans, please contact us so we can walk through your options for assistance.”
Those with FFELP loans serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency encountering repayment issues are encouraged to call 1 (800) 642-5626.
To learn more about the state student finance programs, head to Mi Student Aid’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.