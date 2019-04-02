A Vietnam veteran was overwhelmed when a stranger paid for his meal at a Michigan restaurant.
While the meal wasn’t expensive, the kind gesture resonated with him. Now he’s working to find the stranger so he can personally thank him.
Thomas Bardziewicz was drafted into the Vietnam War on August 4th, 1969.
"Give us our fatigues and the rest of our stuff got shipped home and away we went."
When he returned, he wasn’t treated well.
"It's pretty bad when your CO tells you, you guys might want to put on civilian clothes when you're traveling home cause it's not going to be nice at the airports. And it wasn't."
Now 50 years later, an act of kindness at the Chipotle in Allen Park.
Bardziewicz was in line when a man came up to him.
"He put his hand on my shoulder and he said, 'Thank you for your service.' And I said you're welcome. And he just walked away."
But when it was time for Bardziewicz to pay for his meal, "The girl at the cashier register said the guy you were talking to paid for it."
He was overwhelmed. And now he’s on a mission, trying to find the man from Chipotle, and give him a hug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.