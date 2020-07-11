The Michigan Department of State’s online platform now provides voters with an additional method of applying for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot.
According to officials, blind voters and others with severe disabilities that prevent them from voting absent voter ballots privately and independently can now submit an accessible absent voter ballot application online at www.micigan.gov/vote.
Officials said the online application requires a Michigan driver’s license or state ID.
Voters who request accessible electronic absent voter ballots for the August Election will be emailed an electronic ballot that can be marked on an electronic device using their assistive technology.
Officials said voters will then print it, place it in an envelope, sign the back of the envelope, and mail or deliver the envelope to the local clerk so that it arrives by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.
Officials said voters can also download an accessible application to vote absentee that does not require a driver’s license or state ID. Voters using this option can provide either a driver’s license number, state ID number, or the last 4 digits of their social security number, and then email the application to their local clerk.
To access the application that does not require identification, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.