It’s a big day across Michigan as the presidential primary election is underway.
TV5 spoke with voters after casting their ballots to ask them how they felt about today’s election.
“Well today I’m voting for a change,” said Kevin Fuller.
Fuller said he’s been exercising his right to vote since he turned 18. He said coming out today was imperative and he hopes everyone who can vote does.
“My vote is my voice,” said Amalia Trevino.
Trevino said it’s every American’s right and she takes that seriously.
“If I’m not voting, why should I be unhappy with what the results are. So I want to be a part of that,” Trevino said.
Fuller said he wants a complete shake-up, not just for today, but come November and he hopes this is a first step in doing so.
“I’m hoping that Democrats take over because Trump is just bad news. He’s you know, he says what he wants to say and I think it’s time for a change,” Fuller said.
Michigan is one of six states holding primaries or caucuses, with 352 delegates on the line.
Voters in Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, Missouri, and Mississippi are also heading to the polls. But Michigan is the day’s biggest prize with 125 available delegates alone.
Michigan plays a pivotal role in the race because Joe Biden’s, former vice president, decisive win in South Carolina last month kept his presidential hopes alive. Senator Bernie Sanders needs to pull the same thing Biden did in Michigan, the state Sanders narrowly won in 2016.
TV5 will have your full election coverage on-air, online, and on the mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.