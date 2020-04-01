Michigan’s Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program has expanded its food choices.
According to WIC, the expansion was done to meet the needs of WIC clients during COVID-19.
Beginning Wednesday, April 1, the Michigan WIC program is authorizing additional food choices and packages sizes in the Michigan Food Guide until further notice.
Below is the list of additional food choices and package sizes allowed in the Michigan Food Guide until further notice.
