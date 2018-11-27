A Grand Rapids-based hospital system has denied a heart transplant to a 60-year-old woman because of funding concerns, recommending instead that she fundraise $10,000 for the procedure on her own.
And now it appears she has done that, and more.
Spectrum Health's Heart & Lung Specialized Care Clinics informed Hedda Martin in a Nov. 20 letter that she isn't eligible for the transplant because she doesn't have secure financing for drugs needed to keep her body from rejecting the new organ.
Martin posted the letter to her Facebook page the next day.
Her daughter then started a gofundme account, which raised more than $29,000 in two days; surpassing the $20,000 goal. That included one anonymous $10,000 donation.
Spectrum Health says it has a duty to make sure donor organs "remain viable" and that costs are a factor in the decision-making process.
