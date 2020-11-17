The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is telling workers returning to unemployment they should reopen their previous claims.
That means Michiganders who were on unemployment, went back to work, and are now temporarily unemployed again due to COVID-19 should reopen their claim online.
“The UIA has increased capacity, improved workflow, and other internal systems, and reduced red tape to meet the unprecedented level of claims that have been filed since the pandemic began,” said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “These efforts have positioned the agency to better deal with large fluctuations of demand if necessary.”
Working in conjunction with DTMB, the UIA says server capacity has been increased to ensure any demand spikes related to MiWAM account access can be accommodated. The department also says customer facing staff has more than tripled. Before the pandemic, the UIA had around 650 staff. Currently, over 2,000 UIA team members are helping claimants - this includes answering phones through the call center, making proactive calls, answering questions online, solving technical issues and adjudicating claims.
Here are tips from the UIA on reopening an existing claim:
• Do not create a new account. Use the same MiLogin and MiWAM username and password used previously.
• Reopen a claim on the first day of unemployment or reduced work hours and wages.
• Have the Employer Account Number (EAN) or Federal Identification Number (FEIN) available. It may be provided by your employer or found on an employee’s W-2.
• Payments will be made using the same payment method previously selected.
• Claimants should read and respond to all requests for information to avoid payment delays.
• When certifying for benefits, be sure to report your gross earnings (amount before taxes and other deductions) in the week in which they were earned, not when you were paid.
• After you have completed your claim, a confirmation page will display the date of your next certification, please take note.
Since March 15, the state says more than 2.3M certifying, potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits, with over $26B in benefits paid to over 2.2M workers, or roughly 96% of potentially eligible, certifying claimants. There are currently around 71,000 claimants needing ID verification and around 9,000 in the adjudication process which requires a one-on-one review of their claim.
UIA Data, March 15 – November 17, 2020
• $26.1B - Benefits paid
• 2,972K - Total unique claimants (State and Federal)
• 290K - Claimants determined currently ineligible for benefits
• 366K - Claimants who have not certified
• 2,316K - Total unique potentially eligible claims with certification
• 2,236K - Claimants paid at least once
• 96.5% - Percent paid at least once
• 71K - Claimants unpaid due to ID verification
• 9K - Claimants unpaid due to other non-monetary issues
