The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Presidents' Council has voted to postpone conference competitions and tournaments for its fall sports.
The following sports are impacted by the decision: cross country, football, men and women's golf, men and women's soccer, and volleyball.
"The Conference will develop schedules for these sports to take place later in the academic year. The MIAA is committed to offering engaging athletic experiences for studentathletes in these sports with extensive team activities this fall to include practice, skill development, strength & conditioning, leadership, and professional development opportunities," the MIAA said.
Decisions regarding men and women's basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving, and indoor track and field will be made at a later date.
“We recognize the deep disappointment this decision is for our student-athletes, coaches, and parents at schools that will not be competing,” MIAA Commissioner Penny Allen-Cook said. “While this decision is very disappointing, our first priority is fostering safe and productive learning environments on our campuses.” The conference plans to develop engaging athletic experiences with the input of our coaches and Student Athlete Advisory Committee that could include conference-wide virtual competitions, fundraising, social justice initiatives, and educational programming. Commissioner Allen-Cook adds, “We understand these activities will not replace conference competition in the fall, we are hopeful we can compete in the spring when less expensive and more accurate testing, better contact tracing and a possible vaccine for COVID-19 are available.”
