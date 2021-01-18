Michigan State is postponing its game this weekend against No. 22 Illinois, moving a third straight basketball game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within coach Tom Izzo’s program.
Izzo made the announcement Monday, a day after one additional player and two non-coaching staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, three players tested positive and that led to the Spartans postponing games at No. 4 Iowa and against Indiana.
Michigan State was scheduled to host the Fighting Illini on Saturday.
Izzo, who tested positive for the coronavirus two months ago, says he is doing individual workouts with eight to t10 players on the team who are not in isolation.
