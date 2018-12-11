Michelle Obama surprised a group of Detroit college students, walking in as the young men of color took part in a roundtable discussion on education at the Motown Museum.
The former first lady was greeted with smiles, looks of astonishment and applause on Tuesday after entering the second floor of the building where Berry Gordy created sonic history more than a half-century ago.
"What's going on," Obama asked after hugging her brother Craig Robinson and actor Keegan-Michael Key, a native Detroiter who moderated the discussion.
Obama was in Detroit as part of her book tour, which had a night-time stop scheduled at Little Caesars Arena, which is home to the NBA's Pistons and the NHL's Red Wings.
The tour is in support of Obama's best-selling memoir, "Becoming."
