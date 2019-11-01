The Michigan Regulatory Agency (MRA) is now accepting licensing applications for recreational marijuana businesses starting today.
An application, checklist, and step by step instructions are available on the MRA’s website.
The MRA said while it does accept paper applications, it highly recommends using the online applications for an efficient receipt of all necessary applicant information.
Online applications will be automatically moved quickly into the processing system.
There is a $6,000 non-refundable application fee for the main applicant, which is the entity or individual seeking the state license.
Applicants are encouraged to contact the MRA and ask questions before submitting their applications at (517) 284-8599 or MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@Michigan.gov.
