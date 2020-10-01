The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced it has extended unemployment insurance benefits under the Federal Extended Benefits program.
The program pays unemployment benefits during periods of high unemployment to workers who exhausted their basic entitlement to regular state and federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
The program provides up to 20 weeks of additional benefits to workers who have exhausted their regular benefits, the UIA said.
"The Extended Benefit program will provide a much-needed safety net for Michiganders who have exhausted their current benefits and are still dealing with the long-term effects of unemployment due to COVID-19," UIA Director Steve Gray said.
Eligibility for the program will be determined in the manner as regular unemployment benefits.
"Claimants must be unemployed or underemployed and be able to work and available for work. The program’s weekly benefit amount is the same as the individual received for regular state unemployment insurance. Claimants can expect to be notified through their chosen communication method of the extension. They must continue to file their bi-weekly certification and will not need to complete a separate application," the UIA said.
From March 15 through Oct. 1, $23.9 billion in unemployment benefits was paid to Michigan residents.
