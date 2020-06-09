Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday a lawsuit against the owner of the dams that failed in Midland County.
Nessel announced the lawsuit against Boyce Hydro in a press conference Tuesday with leaders from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Department of Natural Resources.
Nessel says Boyce neglected the Edenville and Sanford dams.
The lawsuit seeks to hold Boyce accountable for the damaged caused by the dam failure.
“We know the owners of the dam, with their long history of neglect, are responsible for the dam’s failure," Nessel said. "We can see already the devastating results of their inaction. This suit seeks an order requiring the dam owners to pay to remediate the harm they caused, and to take action to ensure it does not occur again.”
It also seeks to have Boyce pay for the harm and damage caused by the dams breaking and to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Nessel also said an assessment on the Edenville Dam is needed to make sure the remaining portion of the dam won't fail.
According to Nessel federal regulators found issues with the Edenville dam as early as 1993.
Nessel said after the state took over oversight of the dam in 2018, they began work to make the compliant with state safety standards and transfer ownership to a group of local stakeholders called the Four Lakes Task Force.
That group said they had a plan in place to upgrade the dam’s spillway capacities, strengthen its embankment, and make other repairs so it could regain the federal hydroelectric generating license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.