The Michigan Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the rollback of national Clean Car Standards.
AG Dana Nessel’s Office announced Wednesday it was joining a coalition challenging the Trump administration’s final rule that rolls back the national Clean Car Standards.
The lawsuit argues that the rule violates the Clean Air Act, the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.
Nessel says the federal government’s “Safer Affordable, Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule stops the progress seen from the Clean Car Standards since it was introduced in 2010.
“The Trump administration touted the SAFE Vehicles Rule as giving the American people better access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment. But it does none of these things. Instead, this rule sabotages investment in technology that is better for the environment and slashes incentives to increase fuel efficiency which is better for drivers,” said Nessel.
The lawsuit also says the Trump administration's rollback of the national Clean Car Standards is unlawful because, among other things:
- The EPA and NHTSA’s rollbacks violate the statutory text and congressional mandates they are bound by; and
- The EPA and NHTSA improperly and unlawfully relied on an analysis riddled with errors, omissions and unfounded assumptions in an attempt to justify their desired result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.