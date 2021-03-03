Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition pushing for schools to be able to address off-campus bullying.
The group of attorneys general filed a brief in Mahoney Area School District v. B.L. The case concerns schools’ ability to hold students accountable for their speech off-campus. According to the coalition, because of public schools’ obligation to protect students and promote learning, the Supreme Court has long given them more leeway to regulate student speech.
A lower court ruling on this case said schools may never regulate off-campus speech. The attorneys general are asking the court to reject the ruling saying it would undermine anti-bulling laws in many states. It would make it difficult for schools to address online and in-person bullying that happens off-campus.
“Regardless of where it originates, bullying can have serious, long-lasting consequences on students and hinder their ability to learn,” Nessel said. “Education offers a wealth of opportunities for students, and we must make every effort to provide the world’s future leaders with the support they need to prepare for the challenges they will face. Schools must also have the ability to use every tool at their disposal to protect those students, and that’s why my colleagues and I urge the court to preserve their abilities to address this issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.