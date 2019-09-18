A lawyer for a former Central Michigan University student says he met with Attorney General Dana Nessel for the first time since she disclosed that a state prosecutor had an intimate relationship with a woman while handling her allegations of sexual assault.
Joe Barberi called it a good meeting Wednesday, although he says Nessel didn't indicate whether she would seek dismissal of Ian Elliott's no-contest plea. Elliott is serving a one-year prison sentence.
Barberi says he believes Nessel "wants to do the right thing." Spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney says the case is being reviewed.
Barberi wants Elliott's conviction thrown out and a pledge that the case won't be refiled. Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej (KO'-la-jay) resigned after authorities learned that he had a relationship with Elliott's accuser while the case was pending. Nessel called it "incredibly disturbing."
Kolodziej hasn't commented.
