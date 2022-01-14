Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked for a federal investigation of 16 Republicans who submitted documents claiming to be the state’s electors in the 2020 presidential election, including a mid-Michigan school board member, despite Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.
Nessel’s office confirms the list of Republicans includes Amy Facchinello. The Grand Blanc Board of Education member describes herself as a 2020 Republican National Elector on her Facebook page.
Facchinello did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.
In January of last year, the Office of the Federal Register notified Michigan officials that it received unofficial certificates from GOP ‘electors’ who had not been appointed by the governor. Nessel claims Republicans in multiple states submitted similar documents. She’s calling on federal authorities to consider possible charges in the matter. Nessel revealed Thursday that her office had considered bringing charges for a year, but ultimately referred the matter to the U.S. attorney in western Michigan.
MIGOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela responded to Nessel’s probe announcement with the following statement:
“This is nothing more than political prosecution of convenience led by Dana Nessel. Dana Nessel is playing political games with people’s lives and livelihoods for the sake of scoring political points ahead of an election. It’s shameful that she’s had this information for a year but waited until her political ally was sworn into federal office before referring it over. Instead of spending her evenings on left wing cable news, Dana Nessel should be focused on her job and launch an investigation into the cover up of the death of thousands of Michiganders in nursing homes because of the actions of the Whitmer administration.”
