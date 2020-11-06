Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition to stop the restriction of international student visas.
Nessel and 21 other attorneys general sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security to oppose a rule that would set fixed time limits on student visas.
There would be two-year and four-year visas.
A longstanding policy allows students here on visas to stay for as long as it takes them to get their degree.
"This proposed rule shows a blatant disregard for the positive impacts these students have on our economy and our cultural diversity,” Nessel said. “The reality for many students is that obtaining a college degree may not happen within four years, so to propose a rule which could limit that achievement and stifle the value of a culturally enriched experience within our universities is damaging to the U.S.’s reputation as a world leader.”
The coalition gave the following reasons for the DHS to abandon the proposed rule:
- It would cause sharp declines in international student enrollment.
- It could negatively impact opportunities for American students.
- It could harm state economies.
- It would create unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.
