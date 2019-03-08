Michigan residents that experienced outages for more than 16 hours during any electrical outage period may be eligible for a $25 credit from their utility company.
The reminder from Attorney General Dana Nessel comes during National Consumer Protection Week.
“Michigan’s brutal winter left some electric customers with extended interruptions in electric services and it’s important we remind them that they may be entitled to a credit as a result of those interruptions,” Nessel said. “While we appreciate the utility companies for their around-the-clock work to restore power, it’s important we continue working together to ensure better reliability for our residents.”
Consumers are eligible for a credit under “normal conditions” if the utility company fails to restore service within 16 hours after an outage resulting from conditions, outside of conditions classified as “catastrophic”.
Catastrophic conditions are defined as an event that results in an official state of emergency or an event that results in interruption of 10 percent or more of the utility’s customers; and the utility fails to restore power within 120 hours.
Credits are also available for repetitive interruptions if customers experiences more than seven interruptions in a 12-month period.
Customers need to notify their electric utility of all service outages and should record the date and time of each outage, when the company was notified of the outage, how it was notified, and when the service was restored.
Any customer of an electric utility regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission is eligible for these credits.
Customers must contact their utility to determine whether they are eligible for the credit. Online forms are available by clicking on these links:
