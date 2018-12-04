Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette says it is constitutional for Michigan's Legislature to pass bills initiated as ballot drives and subsequently amend them in the same legislative session.
Schuette's opinion was made public Tuesday as the GOP-controlled House prepared to vote to significantly scale back minimum wage and paid sick leave laws that legislators passed in September so they would be easier to change now. Organizers of the ballot initiatives say the strategy is unconstitutional, and legal challenges are likely if Gov. Rick Snyder signs the bills.
In his opinion dated Monday, Schuette says the state constitution imposes restrictions on lawmakers' ability to amend voter-approved laws, but it has no "express limitations on amending a legislatively enacted initiated law." He says Michigan courts have said legislatively enacted initiatives should be treated similarly to ordinary legislation.
